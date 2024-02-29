Vietnam, Japan cooperate in IP protection, counterfeit goods prevention

Over 9,000 cases relating to counterfeit goods, those infringing IP rights, and goods of unknown origin are handled in Vietnam last year. (Photo: VNA)

The workshop on IP rights was held by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in coordination with the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).



Japanese Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Shige Watanabe expressed his hope that measures against counterfeit goods will be rolled out appropriately in Vietnam, legitimately protecting IP rights and improving its business environment.



Nguyen Thanh Binh, deputy head of the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance, pointed to the prevalence of counterfeit goods, those infringing IP rights, and goods of unknown origin in Vietnam, with over 9,000 cases handled last year.



He stressed obstacles to the fight against counterfeit goods like the overlapping law enforcement mechanisms and the loose coordination between agencies.



Citing the Prime Minister’s Decision 319/QD-TTg dated March 29, 2023 approving a project on fighting counterfeit goods and protecting consumers in e-commerce by 2025, the official said market surveillance force will step up inspections over online business in the time ahead.



Nguyen Nhu Quynh, MoST Chief Inspector, suggested Japan further its support to Vietnam in socio-economic development, and IP protection.



On this occasion, six Japanese companies gave detailed instructions on how to identify fake products, and introduced measures to prevent counterfeit goods in Vietnam.

VNA