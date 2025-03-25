Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart 2025 to take place in April in Hanoi

Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2025, themed "Developing Green Destinations, Elevating Vietnam's Tourism,” will take place at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE) on April 10-13.

VITM Hanoi 2025 is expected to attract the participation of 60 domestic and foreign tourism promotion agencies. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organization board, the travel show will continue to promote the sustainable tourism trend and showcase applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and robots in the travel, accommodation, and tourism services sectors.

Speaking at the press conference held on March 25 in Hanoi, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association and head of the organization board of Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2025, Vu The Binh emphasized that nowadays, travelers are very interested in quality, green tourism, and environmental protection. It requires that tourist companies make efforts to implement a green transition in tourism.

Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2025 is expected to attract the participation of 60 domestic and foreign tourism promotion agencies, eight airlines, 16 countries and territories, along with more than 600 businesses. The fair will have also over 1,200 online business-to-business exchanges.

The "Developing Green Destinations, Elevating Vietnam's Tourism" forum, part of the event, will take place on April 11, gathering 200-300 delegates, including management agencies and domestic and international tourism experts, to discuss initiatives for developing green tourism.

In addition, the award ceremony honoring outstanding businesses and individuals in the tourism industry will be held on the evening of April 10.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh