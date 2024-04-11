Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart 2024 kicks off in Hanoi

Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 themed “Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development” takes place at Friendship Cultural Palace in Hanoi on April 11-14. (Photo: SGGP)

The travel show attracted 700 businesses from 55 provinces and cities nationwide and 16 countries and territories to present destinations and tourist products to visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong said that Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 under the theme “Vietnam Tourism – Green Transition for Sustainable Development” reflects the trend of tourism development in the future. It is an open forum featuring many specialized activities and provides an opportunity for domestic and international travel businesses to strengthen partnerships, conduct transactions, exchange, and connect business opportunities. It is also a chance for tourism promotion agencies and destination management organizations to introduce new tourism products and destinations to partners and visitors.

The travel show attracts 700 businesses from 55 provinces and cities nationwide and 16 countries and territories. (Photo: SGGP)

VITM Hanoi 2024 will contribute to stimulating domestic tourism, creating good opportunities for localities and businesses to showcase their products and services, and fostering tourism development linkage between regions throughout the country. It also aims to achieve high effectiveness in both business operations, and destination and tourist product promotion, strengthening comprehensive, rapid, and sustainable tourism development in the coming time, he added.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) which is regarded as a leading tourism promotional event in Vietnam will be an opportunity for domestic and international travel enterprises to promote their brands, showcase tourist products, and develop business relations.

The four-day event is expected to attract over 80,000 local and foreign visitors and 3,500 Vietnamese and foreign businesses that are interested in seeking cooperation opportunities and partners. (Photo: SGGP)

The four-day event will include more than 450 pavilions from 700 businesses and organizations to offer a wide variety of activities to visitors, such as tourism exchanges and promotional programs.

Travel agents and airlines will also offer voucher gifts, cheap airline tickets, hotel rooms, and OCOP products to customers with the aim of diversifying tourist products to meet the demands of visitors.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh