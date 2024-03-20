International travel expo in Hanoi to offer 10,000 low-cost air tickets

Around 10,000 low-cost air tickets will be presented at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 which is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from April 11-14.

According to the Vietnam Tourism Association’s announcement at the press conference of the VITM 2024 held in the capital city on March 20, this year’s event themed “Vietnam Tourism - Green Transformation for Sustainable Development” is expected to contribute to promoting the new tourism trend associated with responsibility and environmental protection.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) which is regarded as a leading tourism promotional event in Vietnam will be an opportunity for domestic and international travel enterprises to promote their brands, showcase tourist products, and develop business relations. It will also strengthen inbound and outbound tourism, and domestic tourism contributing to accelerating the recovery and effective and sustainable development of Vietnamese tourism.

The four-day event is expected to attract over 80,000 local and foreign visitors and 3,500 Vietnamese and foreign businesses that are interested in seeking cooperation opportunities and partners.

The travel show will include 450 pavilions from provinces and cities nationwide and foreign countries and territories to present destinations and tourist products to visitors.

The expo will see a wide variety of activities, including conferences on promoting tourism of Thai Nguyen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Kien Giang provinces, and the Mekong Delta region.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh