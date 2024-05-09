Vietnam international café, tea shows open in HCMC

Vietnam International Café Show 2024 - a coffee, food, and beverage exhibition, and the first Vietnam International Tea Show opened in HCMC on May 9, attracting more than 500 domestic and international exhibitors.

A consumer visit a booth at the Vietnam International Cafe' Show 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Organized by Exporum Vietnam Company, the Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association, Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association, and domestic and foreign trade promotion agencies, the events gathered leading companies in the food and beverage manufacturing and processing industry. It features equipment, machinery, and technology for the restaurant and hotel management industry.

The exhibition series is also expected to provide opportunities for domestic and international managers and experts to meet and share solutions and practical management tools in the production, processing, and distribution of coffee, tea, food, and drinks.

Director General of Exporum Vietnam Company Hyun Dae Shin said that the annual Vietnam International Café Show is part of the series of Cafe Show exhibitions in Seoul, Shanghai, Paris, and Vietnam, featuring prestigious brands such as Maulin (Great Eastern), Dalatmilk, Vinamilk, Tan Nhat Huong, Barista Buddy, Trum Nguyen Lieu, Long Beach and Osterberg.

Meanwhile, the tea show sees the presence of hundreds of local and foreign brands.

Also at the exhibitions, there will be the Vietnam National Barista Championship and Vietnam National Brewer Championship, which are the only two competitions in Vietnam certified by World Coffee Events. Another competition - Asia Latte Art Battle – will be opened for the world's leading baristas, especially in the field of Latte Art - the art of drawing on the cream coffee surface with milk foam and topping.

The events held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 will conclude on May 11.

Vietnamplus