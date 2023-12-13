Vietnam in shortage of automobile registrars

The registration sector could cause the lack of a huge number of registrars in the upcoming time as many prosecuted registrars will have to serve sentences.

Amid the situation, the Vietnam Register (VR) has just petitioned to the Ministry of Transport for reporting the Government and authorized agencies to allow it and automobile registration centers nationwide to implement some special measures to ensure the human resources serving for the registration procedures during the Tet holiday and following months of 2024.

Accordingly, the VR proposed to utilize some qualified and skillful registrars who have handled disciplinary action under dismissal form until the court brings them to trial.

In the case of the above registrars being judged by the court with suspended sentences, the VR recommended not to revoke the registrar certificates and would continue to sign labor contracts with them to perform their professional works.

Besides, the VR also proposed to allow automobile registration centers that have temporarily their suspended operation in three months as two or more registrars were being revoked their professional licenses to resume the inspection activities immediately if the assessment results meet the requirements.

The VR also said that the whole country has 958 prosecuted registrars and others resigned or quit their jobs, comprising some 800 prosecuted registrars.

From the beginning of the year to December 30, the VR performed 29 assessment sections with registrars and granted certificates for the first time to 285 automobile registrars.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong