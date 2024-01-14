Travel

Vietnam hopes to welcome 17-18 million tourist arrivals this year

Vietnam's tourism industry has set a target to welcome 17-18 million foreign visitors in 2024, approaching the pre-pandemic record in 2019 when Covid-19 had yet to disrupt global travel.

vietnam-tourism-8096.jpg
Tourists at the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex)(Photo: VNA)

In 2023, the figure hit 12.6 million, surpassing the initial target by 57 percent and achieving the adjusted goal of 12-13 million. Meanwhile, the number of domestic travelers stood at 108 million, up 6 percent compared to the set target. Tourism activities generated about VND678 trillion (US$27.85 billion) in revenue, 4.3 percent higher than the yearly plan.

Despite the substantial recovery in 2023, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the domestic tourism recovery will still face challenges in the year ahead. This is particularly true in the context of the unpredictable global developments stemming from economic uncertainties, regional conflicts, and climate change.

Vietnam's socio-economic conditions remain stable, the economy continues to grow, and inflation has been kept in check. However, the persistent threat of disease and natural disasters is likely to create uncertainty affecting production, business activities, and the daily lives of citizens.

According to forecasts from the UN World Tourism Organisation and the World Travel and Tourism Council, international travel activities may fully recover by the end of 2024, reaching the levels achieved in 2019. However, the recovery is expected to be uneven across different regions.

The ever-changing demands of international tourists require higher standards concerning product quality, diversity, and unique experiences. The trends of integrating information technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation are envisioned to drive the emergence of new forms of tourism.

Based on these analyses and projections, Vietnam aims to serve 17-18 million foreign and 110 million domestic visitors this year, with expected total revenue from tourism nearing VND840 trillion.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam 17-18 Million tourist arrivals Vietnam tourism Vietnam National Authority of Tourism tourism recovery

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn