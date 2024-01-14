Vietnam hopes to welcome 17-18 million tourist arrivals this year

Vietnam's tourism industry has set a target to welcome 17-18 million foreign visitors in 2024, approaching the pre-pandemic record in 2019 when Covid-19 had yet to disrupt global travel.

Tourists at the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex)(Photo: VNA)

In 2023, the figure hit 12.6 million, surpassing the initial target by 57 percent and achieving the adjusted goal of 12-13 million. Meanwhile, the number of domestic travelers stood at 108 million, up 6 percent compared to the set target. Tourism activities generated about VND678 trillion (US$27.85 billion) in revenue, 4.3 percent higher than the yearly plan.

Despite the substantial recovery in 2023, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the domestic tourism recovery will still face challenges in the year ahead. This is particularly true in the context of the unpredictable global developments stemming from economic uncertainties, regional conflicts, and climate change.

Vietnam's socio-economic conditions remain stable, the economy continues to grow, and inflation has been kept in check. However, the persistent threat of disease and natural disasters is likely to create uncertainty affecting production, business activities, and the daily lives of citizens.

According to forecasts from the UN World Tourism Organisation and the World Travel and Tourism Council, international travel activities may fully recover by the end of 2024, reaching the levels achieved in 2019. However, the recovery is expected to be uneven across different regions.

The ever-changing demands of international tourists require higher standards concerning product quality, diversity, and unique experiences. The trends of integrating information technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation are envisioned to drive the emergence of new forms of tourism.

Based on these analyses and projections, Vietnam aims to serve 17-18 million foreign and 110 million domestic visitors this year, with expected total revenue from tourism nearing VND840 trillion.

Vietnamplus