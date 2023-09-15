Vietnam gives highest priority to developing ties with Laos: PM

Vietnam and Laos should strengthen economic connectivity, especially connections in transport, consider deploying the Vientiane-Vung Ang railway project, remove difficulties facing major joint projects and launch new cooperation projects.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamchen Vongphosy that Vietnam always attaches great importance to and gives the highest priority to maintaining and developing its special relationship with Laos, considering it as a valuable asset with an important role in the revolutionary cause in each country.

Receiving Khamchen, who is also head of the Committee for Laos-Vietnam Cooperation in Hanoi on Thursday, PM Chinh asked the two Ministries of Planning and Investment and the two cooperation committees to work more closely together and urge other ministries, sectors and localities to actively promote their collaboration mechanisms while strengthening the efficiency of the cooperation committee mechanism.

The two sides should coordinate closely in preparing for the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, and completing the Vietnam-Laos cooperation plan for 2023, contributing to concretizing agreements reached by senior leaders of the two countries with specific results and new breakthroughs, he said.

Particularly, the two sides should strengthen economic connectivity, especially connections in transport, consider deploying Vientiane-Vung Ang railway project, remove difficulties facing major joint projects and launch new cooperation projects, he said.

He stressed the need to promote investment activities of businesses of the two sides with suitable mechanisms and policies while optimising each other’s advantages to supplement each other in terms of markets and materials, and rolling out measures to enhance two-way trade.

The Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides continue strengthening their political-diplomatic relations and meetings among leaders of ministries, sectors and localities; promoting cooperation in security and defense; coordinating in ensuring political stability, social security, safety and order in each country, especially along the shared border, and collaborating closely at multilateral forums.

For his part, Khamchen briefed his host on the outcomes of the mid-term meeting of the Cooperation Committee between the two countries. He proposed Vietnam continue supporting Laos in performing the role of ASEAN Chair in 2024.

The minister affirmed that the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee as well as himself will continue to work hard to foster collaboration between the two countries and concretize agreements and directions of senior leaders of the two nations, thus bolstering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive between the two countries.

PM Chinh pledged that Vietnam always stands side by side with Laos and supports the neighboring country in successfully performing the role of ASEAN Chair 2024.