Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 to take place in major Hanoi, HCMC

The 6th Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 (VFCD 2024) themed “Regeneration” will return to Hanoi and HCMC.

The event will include a wide variety of exhibitions, discussions, workshops, exchanges, and art activities that will be organized in Hanoi on November 16-22 and HCMC on November 29- December 5.

The primary theme for the VFCD 2024 focused on three areas, including environment, community and space, and culture and heritage.

The event will present sustainable innovation based on the old things that need to be changed; and the process of renewing, restoring, or revitalizing a cultural heritage (tangible or intangible), a community, or an environment.

The VFCD 2024 is organized by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with UNESCO, the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), and other partners in the creative industries. It creates an open, timely, and interactive platform for creative individuals and organizations in the cultural-creative sector in Vietnam.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh