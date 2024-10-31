Culture/art

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 to take place in major Hanoi, HCMC

SGGP

The 6th Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2024 (VFCD 2024) themed “Regeneration” will return to Hanoi and HCMC.

tai-tao-1.jpg

The event will include a wide variety of exhibitions, discussions, workshops, exchanges, and art activities that will be organized in Hanoi on November 16-22 and HCMC on November 29- December 5.

The primary theme for the VFCD 2024 focused on three areas, including environment, community and space, and culture and heritage.

The event will present sustainable innovation based on the old things that need to be changed; and the process of renewing, restoring, or revitalizing a cultural heritage (tangible or intangible), a community, or an environment.

The VFCD 2024 is organized by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with UNESCO, the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), and other partners in the creative industries. It creates an open, timely, and interactive platform for creative individuals and organizations in the cultural-creative sector in Vietnam.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design VFCD Hanoi HCMC Regeneration

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn