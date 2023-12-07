Vietnam Expo 2023 opens in HCMC

The Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2023), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, convened in Ho Chi Minh City on December 7 with the participation of 1,200 enterprises from 22 countries and territories.

At a stall in the expo (Photo: VNA)

A total of 1,600 stalls are showcasing products in the areas of hand tools, gardening and landscaping technology, elevators and accessories, and sports items and bicycles.

Notably, international exhibition booths are introducing a diverse range of strong products from various countries including Belarus, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka, China, and India.

The event also features conferences and trade and investment promotion events, such as the Vietnam-Belarus business forum.

According to Nguyen Van Nga, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s southern representative office, the annual international trade fair has become a bridge for trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and countries worldwide.

This year’s specialised exhibition areas provide favourable conditions for firms and visitors to access new technological trends, innovative products, advanced technologies, and new business models.

The expo lasts until December 9.

Vietnamplus