Vietnam does its utmost to accomplish national expressway network

The Ministry of Construction just organized technical traffic opening ceremonies for five expressways on the occasion of Reunification Day and International Labor Day.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Danh Huy (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam's transportation sector is expected to fulfill the target of developing 3,000 kilometers of expressways by 2025. A reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper had an interview with Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Danh Huy on making efforts to complete 3,000 kilometers of expressways by 2025 in accordance with the directives of the Government and the Prime Minister.

Regarding the progress of 12 component projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway passing through the provinces including Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Khanh Hoa, and provinces in the Mekong Delta region, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Danh Huy said that, as of present, the difficulties and obstacles in the component projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway have been resolved. The implementation progress has closely followed the planned schedule. In addition to the four expressways in which the deadlines for a project are getting shorter to be operational on the occasion of Reunification Day (April 30), including the final 70-km section of Van Phong–Nha Trang, Bai Vot–Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi–Vung Ang, and Bung–Van Ninh, four more component projects consisting of Vung Ang – Bung, Van Ninh – Cam Lo, Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon, and Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh are expected to open to traffic by the end of September.

The implementation progress of the Can Tho – Hau Giang and Hau Giang – Ca Mau expressways is slow due to problems in material supply and weak surface soil. The Ministry of Construction is drastically directing investors and contractors to apply technical solutions to shorten the settlement time and make efforts to complete the projects by the end of this year.

Van Phong - Nha Trang expressway (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Deputy Minister of Construction, in the implementation of transport projects, site clearance and material supply are the main bottlenecks. Therefore, the Ministry of Transport (now the Ministry of Construction) made a report and advised the Government and the National Assembly to issue resolutions allowing the application of special mechanisms for land clearance, giving permission, and material exploitation from the stage of project preparation to accelerate the progress of the works.

Throughout the implementation process, local authorities have played a key and direct role. Despite numerous difficulties and obstacles, challenges have been addressed in a timely manner thanks to the close direction of the State Steering Committee for National Key Transport Projects and the participation of the entire political system at all local levels.

Bai Vot - Ham Nghi expressway (Photo: SGGP)

There's been the deterioration of the roadbeds after being put into operation. When starting the project implementation, the Ministry of Construction required investors to enhance their management capacity and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of construction investment management, particularly in quality control. Investors are also responsible for inspecting and urging contractors to strictly comply with the project’s design requirements and technical specifications.

The Ministry of Construction required construction design consulting units to improve the quality of surveys and designs, especially the data accuracy of topographic, geological, and hydrological surveys and appropriate designs.

In addition, the Ministry of Construction asked supervision consulting units to carry out strict inspections of construction quality, especially the quality and origin of building materials.

The ministry also requested site managers and workers of contractors to meet the necessary competency requirements.

In addition, project investors must rigorously carry out the construction acceptance process.

Deo But Tunnel on Vung Ang - Bung expressway (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Danh Huy said that the 13th National Congress of the Party set a target of having 3,000 kilometers of expressways nationwide by 2025 and 5,000 kilometers by 2030. At present, the country has more than 2,000 kilometers of expressways, including over 1,800 kilometers that are under construction. Of which over 1,000 kilometers are expected to be completed by the end of 2025 to meet the target of over 3,000 kilometers. Funding has also been allocated for the development of more than 500 kilometers. Therefore, the preparation for investment and putting a 700 kilometer section into operation in the 2026-2030 period will contribute to fulfilling the goal of 5,000 kilometers.

The early completion of the expressway network development plan will help establish the major transport framework as outlined in the master plan, contributing to interregional connectivity and promoting the country’s socioeconomic development in the new phase.

The Ministry of Construction has proposed that the Government approve the allocation of VND6.5 trillion (US$5.64 billion) from the state budget for the expansion project of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh expressway, accounting for 40 percent of the total investment capital. Additionally, the ministry also proposed the Government assign Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) to take the role of the governing agency that is responsible for mobilizing the remaining VND 9.814 trillion (US$8.52 billion), accounting for 60 percent of the total investment to implement the project.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh