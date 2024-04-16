Vietnam Digital Awards 2024 launched

The Vietnam Digital Awards 2024 was launched by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) and VietTimes Magazine in Hanoi on April 16.

Participants at the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Digital Awards 2024 was launched by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) and VietTimes Magazine in Hanoi on April 16 with a view to fostering the development of the digital government, digital economy and digital society.

It will honour state agencies and businesses with excellent digital transformation, outstanding digital products, services and solutions for the community, as well as foreign products, services and solutions.

Ho Duc Thang, Acting Director of the Department of National Digital Transformation under the Ministry of Information and Communications, said the awards will be a launching pad that promotes the development and application of digital solutions in key fields of the economy, including health care, education, finance-banking, agriculture, transport and logistics, energy, environment and industrial production.

Entries should be sent to the organising board through website www.vda.com.vn by June 30. An awarding ceremony will be organised in early October in response to the National Digital Transformation Day (October 10).

The Vietnam Digital Awards has attracted the participation of 16,000 organizations in all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities over the past six years.

Vietnamplus