The reduction of export tax on gold jewelry is expected to help convert hoarded gold into value-added products, particularly in the context of limited raw gold supply and rising global prices.

Vietnam cuts export tax on gold jewelry and fine art handicrafts to 0 percent, starting on October 10. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 10, the Government issued Decree No. 260/2025/ND-CP, amending export tariff rates for certain goods as stipulated in Decree No. 26/2023/ND-CP on export and preferential import tax rates for certain goods, lists of goods, and absolute tax rates, mixed taxes, and import taxes outside the tariff quota.

Accordingly, the export tax rate remains at 0 percent for jewelry and parts thereof made of silver, whether or not plated or clad with other precious metals (Harmonized System (HS) Codes: 7113.11.10 and 7113.11.90), as well as for jewelry and parts thereof made of base metals clad with precious metals (HS codes 7113.20.10 and 7113.20.90).

In addition, the export tax rate for jewelry and parts thereof made of other precious metals, whether or not plated or clad with precious metals (HS codes 7113.19.10 and 7113.19.90), has been reduced from 1 percent to 0 percent.

Regarding gold and silver fine art handicraft articles and their parts, made of precious metals or base metals clad with precious metals, the decree maintains the export tax rate at 0 percent for silver articles and those made of base metals clad with precious metals; meanwhile, the export tax rate for articles made of other precious metals is reduced from 1 percent to 0 percent.

Other products made of gold or silver (HS code 7115.90.10) have also had their export tax rate reduced from 1 percent to 0 percent.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this tax reduction is necessary to help businesses lower costs and enhance competitiveness. It also supports the transformation of hoarded gold into value-added products amid a limited raw gold supply and rising prices. The new tax rate of 0 percent falls within the tariff framework for gold jewelry and craftsmanship products (ranging from 0 percent to 10 percent) and aligns with the principles governing the issuance of tariff schedules and rates.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh