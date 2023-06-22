Vietnam, Cuba strengthen defense relations to cooperate in various fields

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense this morning received Senior Lieutenant General Álvaro López Miera, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and high-ranking delegates of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

Right after the reception, the two ministers participated in the dialogue between the two delegations.

General Phan Van Giang highly appreciated the official visit of the Cuban delegation in the context of heading to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Vietnam (September 1963) and the 50th anniversary of the historic visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the liberated area of South Vietnam in Quang Tri Province (September 1973).

On behalf of the Ministry of National Defense, General Phan Van Giang sincerely expressed his thankfulness to the Party, State and the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba for the record and for granting noble medals for leaders and former leaders of the Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam with their great contributions to the two countries and the armed forces via the recent visit of senior Cuban leaders.

At the discussion, Senior Lieutenant General Álvaro López Miera shared the difficulties and challenges of Cuba and thanked Vietnam for its companionship and support as always. Besides, the Cuban senior leader also stressed the friendly and durable relationship between the two countries, the two militaries and the importance of the relationship.

Senior Lieutenant General Álvaro López Miera expected that Cuba and Vietnam would continue to maintain and boost cooperation in various fields, including focusing on delegations at all levels of exchanges, expert exchanges, education collaboration and mutually keeping traditional historical values and so on.

Based on signed documents and agreements, especially the cooperation plan for the period of 2020 – 2022, the two sides have effectively implemented cooperation in various fields with several highlighted achievements.

In the upcoming time, the two parties came into common agreement on implementing a cooperation relationship in fields as previously.

In the framework of the official visit to Vietnam, Senior Lieutenant General Álvaro López Miera and the senior delegation of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces will exchange compliments to the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; lay wreaths and offer incenses at the Heroic Martyrs Monument and meet for an exchange of views with the Chief of the General Department of Politics and other relevant activities.

Some photos were captured at the welcoming ceremony for Senior Lieutenant General Álvaro López Miera, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the high- ranking delegation of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and at the dialogue between the two ministries.