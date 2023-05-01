Vietnam-Cuba friendship contributes to world peace

Standing Committee of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Roberto Morales Ojeda highly appreciated the friendship and solidarity between the two countries and peoples of Cuba-Vietnam which has been contributing to the world peace.

A delegation of the Communist Party of Cuba led by Standing Committee of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba Roberto Morales Ojeda paid a visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO).

On behalf of HUFO leadership, HUFO Chairman Do Viet Ha warmly welcomed the delegation talking about the formation and development of HUFO over the past 35 years.

According to the HUFO Chairman, HUFO is a specialized agency for people's foreign affairs in Ho Chi Minh City, including 33 friendship associations with countries. It can mobilize foreign non-governmental aid and manage the activities of 120 NGOs in Ho Chi Minh City with an aid of over US$ 20 million annually.

HUFO is also an agency that closely coordinates with more than 60 consulates general, and foreign organizations, and organizes people-to-people diplomatic activities in culture, education, science and technology, and economic exchanges. Mr. Do Viet Ha affirmed that HUFO helps to uphold the friendly relationship between Vietnam and Cuba as well as cultivate this relationship to be forever sustainable.

Speaking at the meeting, Associate Professor Truong Thi Hien, Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association of HCMC, affirmed that the association always maintains a good coordination relationship in foreign activities with the Consulate General and the Cuban community that is living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of the Cuban Communist Party High Delegation, Mr. Roberto Morales Ojeda sent greetings from the President of the Cuban Friendship Association in Solidarity with People to HUFO. He informed the visit and work of the delegation under the agreement between the senior leaders of the two countries in 2022. He disclosed that Cuba is implementing the resolution of the 8th Cuban Communist Party Congress, which affirms the main tasks related to economic development and peace in Cuba.

According to him, the conflict in Ukraine and the US’s increasingly tight embargo policy are causing many difficulties for the Cuban economy. However, he believed that with the strong support of Vietnam, Cuba has been and will overcome these difficulties. Especially, during the time of the raging Covid-19 epidemic, Vietnam enthusiastically helped Cuba. Thanks to Vietnam’s assistance, Cuba can stabilize its social security.

Mr. Roberto Morales Ojeda highly appreciated the activities of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City and HUFO, contributing to building stronger relations between the two countries as said by Cuban leader Fidel Castro: For Vietnam, Cuba is ready to donate its blood.