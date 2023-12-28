Vietnam, Cuba continuously nurture decades-long special relations

The Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC held its third congress for the 2023-2028 tenure on December 28 to evaluate the outcomes of activities of the 2nd term and set out directions for next year.

The Consulate General of Cuba in HCMC congratulates the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, delegates discussed and proposed solutions to improve the quality of activities of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC, promote people-to-people diplomacy activities and cultivate the special traditional relationship between Vietnam and Cuba in general, HCMC and Cuba in particular.

President of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC Truong Thi Hien said that the traditional relationship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the people of the two nations, and the special relationship between HCMC and Cuba continuously develop in various fields.

She affirmed that the Executive Committee of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC will make all efforts to strongly promote activities, focus on coordination among the departments and organizations in the city, and care for the Cuban community in HCMC to contribute to developing people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries and creating new factors for the Vietnam-Cuba relationship.

President of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC Truong Thi Hien speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Consul General of Cuba to HCMC, Ariadne Feo Labrada treasures diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba. (Photo: SGGP)

Consul General of Cuba to HCMC, Ariadne Feo Labrada treasured diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Cuba. The young generations of the two countries must be responsible for further cultivating this special relationship, she added. She pledged to do her utmost to build a better special relationship between the two countries.

On this occasion, the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC presented certificates of merit of the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee to three individuals and one collective, certificates of merit of the HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations to organizations for their outstanding achievements in implementing people-to-people diplomatic activities, including the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the chapter of the Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC.

The Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association in HCMC presents certificates of merit of the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee to individuals and collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organizations offers certificates of merit to representatives of organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh