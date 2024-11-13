Vietnam, Chile sign cultural cooperation agreement

The signing ceremony for the cooperation agreement is witnessed by State President of Vietnam, Luong Cuong and Chilean President, Gabriel Boric Font.

The signing ceremony for the cooperation agreement, which took place in Santiago De Chile on November 11 (local times) as part of State President Luong Cuong's official visit to the Republic of Chile from November 9 to 12, was witnessed by the State President of Vietnam and the Chilean President.

Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung and Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage of Chile, Carolina Arredondo Marzan signed the Vietnam-Chile Cultural Cooperation Program for the 2024-2026 period.

The cultural cooperation program aims to further promote the implementation of the Declaration of Intent on Cultural Cooperation between Vietnamese and Chilean governments signed in 2006. The program will be a premise to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries and deepen the comprehensive partnership effectively towards elevating the two nations’ ties in the future.

The main content of the cultural cooperation program includes enhancing cultural cooperation and exchange between the two countries, promoting the development of creative culture through exchanges between artists and cultural experts to share expertise, knowledge, and information in the sector, cooperating to establish a network of cultural and creative industries of Vietnam and Chile, and providing art education at various levels.

Vietnam and Chile have carried out several cultural exchange activities in recent years. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has supported the Chilean Embassy in Vietnam to promote Chilean culture through events such as film screenings, art and photo exhibitions, a display of the Chilean ceramic mural on the Ceramic Road along the Red River dike, Latin American Film Festival, and Pacific Alliance Film Festival.

In the coming time, the two countries will continue to exchange, coordinate, and seek opportunities to introduce the beauty of Vietnamese culture and arts to the people of Chile, bringing Vietnam’s image, landscape, and people closer and more familiar to the Chilean public.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh