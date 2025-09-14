Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen logistics connectivity,cut cross-border trade costs

A conference aimed at fostering business connectivity in manufacturing, distribution, and logistics between Vietnam and Cambodia was held in Tay Ninh Province on September 13.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in cordination with the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, and Cambodia’s Ministry of Commerce. It brought together leaders and officials from various ministries, border provinces, industry associations, and business leaders from both nations.

The conference was regarded as a key platform for promoting cross-border trade cooperation, enhancing logistics infrastructure, and strengthening supply chain integration between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Speaking at the conference, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang emphasized that Cambodia is a strategic partner and serves as a vital transit gateway for Vietnamese goods within the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Currently, the two countries share more than 50 border checkpoints along an approximately 1,100-kilometer-long boundary, presenting an advantageous condition for fostering trade as well as economic and cultural exchange.

In recent years, Vietnam and Cambodia have signed bilateral cooperation agreements aimed at establishing a legal framework and creating favorable conditions for cross-border trade.

Notable among these are the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding on the development and connectivity of Vietnam–Cambodia border trade infrastructure, the 2024 Border Trade Agreement, and the Bilateral Trade Promotion Arrangement for the 2025–2026 period.

Delegates visit a product display booth. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang underscored that the implementation of these agreements has played a crucial role in advancing infrastructure development at border gates, cross-border markets, warehouses, and logistics services in border provinces. These efforts have helped shorten customs clearance times, enhance supply chain connectivity, and enable Vietnamese businesses to expand cooperation with Cambodian partners, promote their products, and improve competitiveness, contributing to local economic development and strengthening the comprehensive partnership and traditional friendship between the two countries,” she added.

In 2024, bilateral trade volume reached US$10.1 billion, marking a 17.5 percent increase compared to 2023. In just the first seven months of 2025, the figure has already surpassed US$7 billion.

At the conference, delegates reached a consensus on key targets for 2030, including reducing cross-border logistics costs by 10–15 percent, developing smart border gate models, promoting the export of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, and establishing interregional value chains. These initiatives are expected to serve as a springboard for elevating bilateral trade to US$20 billion by 2030, contributing to local economic development and fostering a more sustainable and resilient partnership between the two nations.

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh