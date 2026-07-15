Vietnam, Cambodia push for cross-border transport at Tan Nam–Meun Chey

Vietnam and Cambodia have agreed to propose implementing international cross-border road transport via the Tan Nam–Meun Chey international border gate pair to boost bilateral trade and improve regional connectivity.

A bilateral conference on implementing the Vietnam–Cambodia Road Transport Agreement at the Tan Nam–Meun Chey international border gate pair was held in Tay Ninh Province on July 14.

The meeting was co-organized by Vietnam's Ministry of Construction and Cambodia's Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

According to the Tay Ninh Provincial Department of Construction, Tan Nam International Border Gate has yet to be included in the list of border gate pairs authorized to handle international cross-border road transport under the bilateral road transport agreement.

As a result, cargo vehicles are still required to unload and transfer goods at the border, increasing transportation costs and transit time while limiting the border gate's potential as a transit hub for cargo moving between Vietnam, Cambodia and other ASEAN countries.

At the conference, representatives from both sides agreed that the early implementation of the Road Transport Agreement at the Tan Nam–Meun Chey international border gate pair would facilitate cross-border transport, promote socioeconomic development in border areas, and enhance trade exchanges between Vietnam and Cambodia.

The two sides agreed to submit the conference's outcomes to the respective ministers of each country after completing the required procedures and to notify each other through diplomatic channels.

They also assigned the relevant authorities to begin issuing international cross-border transport permits and organize road transport operations through the Tan Nam–Meun Chey international border gate pair in accordance with the bilateral agreement and its related protocols.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong