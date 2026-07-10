Business forum helps firms expand trade and investment ties with the US

Vietnamese businesses were urged to strengthen adaptability, improve transparency and adopt phased market-entry strategies as they seek to expand trade and investment in the United States amid changing US trade and tariff policies.

On July 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in coordination with the US-Vietnam Business Council (UVBC), held the “Vietnam-US Business Connection” forum to help businesses stay updated on trade and investment trends and expand cooperation with the US market.

Cao Thi Phi Van, Deputy Director of ITPC, speaks at the event (Photo: Minh Xuan)

In her opening remarks, Cao Thi Phi Van, Deputy Director of ITPC, said two-way trade between Vietnam and the United States reached approximately US$170 billion in 2025. In the first six months of 2026 alone, Vietnam's exports to the United States totaled US$86.5 billion, reaffirming the country as Vietnam's largest export market.

However, as the United States continues to adjust its trade and tariff policies, Vietnamese businesses need to proactively strengthen their adaptability, diversify cooperation models and improve transparency in product origin to ensure sustainable growth.

Many Vietnamese and American businesses explored investment and cooperation opportunities at the seminar. (Photo: Minh Xuan)

According to Ionah Hang Nguyen, Director of the Viet-US Advisory Network, businesses should follow a step-by-step approach, beginning with market research, selecting a suitable business model, meeting legal requirements and testing operations on a small scale before expanding.

She said the Employer of Record (EOR) model is one solution that can reduce costs and risks during market entry by allowing companies to hire employees in the United States without first establishing a legal entity.

Henan Li, Asia Trade Representative at the Office of the Governor of California, said choosing the right investment location is also essential to improving business performance. California is one of the leading innovation hubs in the United States, home to more than 2,000 semiconductor companies, about 1.5 million technology workers, and a well-developed manufacturing, logistics and infrastructure network.

She said the state provides a favorable environment for international businesses to expand operations, connect with partners and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan