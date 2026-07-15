More international corporations ramp up sourcing from Vietnam

According to the Department of Foreign Market Development, as international corporations accelerate efforts to diversify their supply chains, Vietnam is emerging as a key manufacturing and sourcing hub in the region.

Vietnamese agricultural products purchased by Lulu Group and airlifted to its home market by cargo aircraft.

On July 14, the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that a growing number of major retailers, importers and distribution networks from India, China, the United States, Mexico, Taiwan and other markets are stepping up their search for suppliers in Vietnam.

Rather than seeking only short-term orders, many international buyers are increasingly looking to establish long-term partnerships with businesses that meet stringent standards on product quality, traceability, sustainability, and reliable supply capacity.

The trend is seen as an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to expand their export market share and integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

Reliance Retail, India's largest retail chain, is seeking to source Vietnam's key export products, including agricultural produce, processed foods, seafood, coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, wooden furniture, household goods, textiles and garments, and footwear, to serve the country's market of more than 1.4 billion people.

Pagoda Group (BGY Fruits), China's leading fruit retail chain, with more than 6,000 stores, is expanding its procurement of Vietnamese tropical fruits such as durian, coconuts, bananas, dragon fruit, mangoes, and jackfruit. The company is also prioritizing suppliers with certified growing areas, robust traceability systems, and stable supply capacity.

Meanwhile, distributors in Taiwan, the United States, Mexico, and Brazil are also broadening their sourcing from Vietnam, focusing on processed foods, beverages, seasonings, consumer goods, furniture, stationery, and pet products.

International buyers are seeking suitable product suppliers in Vietnam.

The growing interest of international corporations in sourcing from Vietnam underscores the increasing appeal of the country's products. It also highlights expanding opportunities to diversify export markets, enabling Vietnamese businesses to establish direct links with major international distribution networks.

However, to translate these opportunities into long-term contracts, enterprises need to further standardize their production processes, enhance product quality, ensure traceability, and comply with international standards.

Vo Tan Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), emphasized that Vietnamese businesses need to shift from simply "participating" in global supply chains to "creating value" by investing in technology, improving corporate governance, and building strong brands to enhance their competitiveness.

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By Ai Van—Translated by Kim Khanh