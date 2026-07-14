Business

SP-SSA International Terminal handles 1 millionth TEU

SGGPO

On July 14, SP-SSA International Terminal (SSIT), located in Tan Phuoc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, announced that its cargo throughput had reached 1 million TEUs since the beginning of 2026.

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The MSC La Spezia, operating on the Sentosa service, calls at SSIT for cargo handling.

SSIT currently operates six international shipping services, including four direct routes to the United States, one to Europe, and one to Africa, connecting Vietnamese exports to key overseas markets.

On July 12, SSIT welcomed the MSC La Spezia on the Sentosa service, handling approximately 7,700 TEUs of cargo. The vessel call helped push the terminal's total cargo throughput since the beginning of 2026 beyond the 1 million TEU milestone.

According to data for the first six months of 2026, Vietnam's total import-export turnover reached approximately US$549.7 billion, up 27.1 percent year-on- year. The strong growth has created favorable conditions for seaport operations and logistics services.

To meet rising transportation demand, SSIT is investing in two additional next-generation ship-to-shore (STS) cranes. The terminal has also been licensed to accommodate container vessels of up to 250,000 DWT, enabling it to handle the world's largest generation of container ships.

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SSIT handles 1 million TEUs of cargo so far this year.

General Director of SSIT, Phan Hoang Vu, said the 1 million TEU milestone reflects the strong support of customers, shipping lines, and business partners, as well as the dedication of the terminal's management and workforce.

He added that SSIT will continue investing in expanding its operational capacity and enhancing service quality, contributing to the competitiveness of the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex while strengthening Vietnam's connectivity to global supply chains.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

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