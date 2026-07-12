Central Highlands coffee prices near VND100,000 per kilogram

Coffee prices across the Central Highlands surged on July 11, tracking gains in global markets, with farmgate prices rising by VND6,000–6,100 per kilogram from the previous trading session.

Following the latest adjustment, farmgate coffee prices in the country's key growing provinces ranged from VND97,900 (US$3.72) to VND98,400 (US$3.74) per kilogram.

Coffee farmers in Gia Lai Province harvest ripe coffee.

Lam Dong recorded the largest increase, with prices rising from VND6,100 to VND98,400 per kilogram, the highest buying price in the region. Gia Lai followed at VND98,300 per kilogram, up VND6,000 from the previous session, while Dak Lak also saw prices increase by VND6,000 to VND98,200 (US$3.73) per kilogram.

The latest gains pushed coffee prices to their highest level in more than five months, marking the strongest price range since early February 2026.

Market analysts said the coffee market is entering a period of heightened volatility, influenced by multiple factors, including the pace of Brazil's coffee harvest, the risk of El Niño, crop quality, and trading activity by speculative investment funds.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong