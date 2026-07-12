Imported fruits attract more Vietnamese shoppers

Imported fruits are becoming a regular choice for consumers in Ho Chi Minh City, supported by more competitive prices, stable quality, and a wider range of products available in supermarkets and traditional markets.

Imported fruits such as kiwifruit, grapes, apples and oranges are attracting shoppers at supermarkets across Ho Chi Minh City, reflecting growing consumer demand for overseas produce.

Imported fruits are displayed at a supermarket in An Hoi Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, attracting shoppers.

Phan Bao Thy, Communications Director of the Kingfoodmart supermarket chain, said sales of imported fruits maintained strong growth during the first six months of 2026. Products from New Zealand, Australia, the United States, South Korea and South Africa were among the best performers.

During the first half of 2026, supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City expanded imports of fruits from the United States, South Korea, South Africa, New Zealand and other countries.

Consumers in Ho Chi Minh City are no longer buying imported fruits only for holidays and festive occasions. Instead, they are increasingly choosing them for everyday consumption, thanks to consistent quality, clear product origins and increasingly affordable prices.

Depending on the harvest season and country of origin, retail prices for some varieties of kiwifruit, cherries, blueberries, apples and grapes have fallen by about 5–15 percent, making them more competitively priced for consumers.

A similar trend has been observed at traditional markets, including An Nhon Market, Pham Van Hai Market and Xom Moi Market, where shoppers can easily find a wide selection of imported fruits.

Nguyen Thi Ha, a vendor at An Nhon Market, said that although domestic fruits are currently in season and selling at low prices, consumers continue to seek imported fruits that are either not grown in Vietnam or are available only in limited quantities, such as kiwifruit, grapes, apples and cherries. As a result, traders continue to import these products to meet demand.

The vendor added that imported fruit prices have become more affordable while the variety of imported products has expanded.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam imported nearly US$1.6 billion worth of fruits and vegetables in the first half of 2026, up nearly 30 percent from the same period last year. China remained the country's largest supplier of these products. Meanwhile, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and South Africa continue to supply a wide range of premium fruits to supermarkets and specialty food retail chains in Vietnam's major cities.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong