Unresolved tax obligations delay dissolution of nearly 292,000 businesses

The Tax Department under the Ministry of Finance is implementing a nationwide campaign to clean up tax identification data for individuals and businesses.

As part of the "Cleaning Up Tax Identification Numbers – Removing Bottlenecks for Business" campaign launched in early June 2026, the department has instructed local tax offices to coordinate with local authorities and relevant agencies to review and handle cases involving suspended businesses and enterprises no longer operating at their registered addresses. The initiative aims to improve tax administration and enhance transparency in the business environment.

According to data provided by the Agency for Private Enterprise and Cooperative Economic Development under the Ministry of Finance, more than 292,000 businesses nationwide have ceased operations but have not completed dissolution procedures.

The Tax Department has instructed local tax authorities to notify these businesses to fulfill their tax filing and payment obligations before carrying out dissolution procedures. Only after all tax obligations have been settled and the tax authority has responded to the business registration authority within the prescribed time frame can a business complete its dissolution and officially terminate operations. Local tax offices must notify affected businesses by July 15.

The department also reported that nearly 326,000 businesses are no longer operating at their registered addresses while still owing taxes. Two measures will be applied to this group.

For businesses that have ceased operations for at least one year without notifying either the business registration authority or the tax authority, tax offices will request business registration agencies to take action, including revoking their business registration certificates in accordance with regulations. Notifications to these businesses must be completed by July 15.

Illustrative photo: L.T

For businesses that meet the legal conditions for enforcement measures, tax authorities will request the revocation of their business registration certificates. Once the revocation has been completed, tax authorities will apply tax administration measures requiring taxpayers to settle outstanding tax obligations and complete procedures to deactivate their tax identification numbers in accordance with the law. Notices to this group must be issued by July 17.

The Tax Department will publicly disclose the names of businesses that have ceased operations but have not completed procedures to deactivate their tax identification numbers, as well as businesses no longer operating at their registered addresses. The lists will be published on tax authorities' websites, posted at tax offices, and made public through other channels in accordance with regulations by July 17.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong