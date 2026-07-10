Vietnam's pepper exports near US$1 billion in first half of 2026

Vietnam's domestic pepper market recorded positive momentum on July 9, with prices rising by VND1,000 per kilogram across all major growing regions.

Farmer harvest pepper in Ia Ko Commune, Gia Lai Province.



Pepper prices in Dak Lak and Lam Dong reached VND136,000 (approximately US$5.23) per kilogram, the highest among the country's key producing areas. Prices stood at VND135,000 (about US$5.19) per kilogram in Gia Lai and Ho Chi Minh City, while Dong Nai recorded VND134,000 (around US$5.15) per kilogram, in line with the overall upward trend.

According to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, pepper prices have been supported by reduced domestic supply following the harvest season, low inventory levels, and farmers' reluctance to sell in anticipation of higher prices. Concerns over extreme weather affecting the next crop have also tightened supply.

The Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) reported that the country exported 145,686 tons of pepper in the first half of 2026, generating US$940.5 million in export revenue. The figures represented year-on-year increases of 17.4 percent in volume and 10.6 percent in value.

Asia remained Vietnam's largest export market, importing 66,456 tons, or 45.6 percent of total pepper exports, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier. Within the region, China imported 15,244 tons, a sharp 64 percent increase, while the United Arab Emirates purchased 9,703 tons, up 10.9 percent, maintaining its role as a major transshipment hub for Vietnamese pepper.

A farmer tends a pepper plantation in Ta Dung Commune, Lam Dong Province.

Exports to the Americas reached 39,339 tons, up 31.1 percent, accounting for 27 percent of total exports during the first half of the year. The United States remained Vietnam's largest single market, importing 35,362 tons, up 28.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, exports to Europe totaled 30,929 tons, an increase of 7.1 percent, representing 21.2 percent of total exports. Shipments to the Netherlands surged 53.5 percent to 4,956 tons. Exports to Africa also rose 18.7 percent to 8,962 tons.

Industry experts said rising global demand for spices presents significant growth opportunities for Vietnam's pepper industry. To capitalize on the trend, businesses are encouraged to invest in sustainable raw material areas, strengthen product traceability, and comply with international quality standards.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam's pepper exports exceeded US$1.6 billion in 2025. If current growth continues, export earnings could surpass US$1.8 billion in 2026, further strengthening the country's position among the world's leading pepper exporters.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong