Vietnam maps out strategies for energy infrastructure through 2030

A conference in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17 will bring together policymakers, experts, scientists and businesses to discuss solutions for strengthening energy security and mobilizing resources for energy infrastructure development through 2030.

The event aims to promote the Party's and the State's policies on safeguarding national energy security while providing a platform for government agencies, experts, scientists and businesses to exchange views and propose solutions for developing the country's energy infrastructure. It is also intended to help disseminate the spirit of the Politburo's Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW.

Government calls for energy supply scenarios to meet economic growth targets through 2030.

As Vietnam transitions toward a greener, more sustainable growth model while accelerating digital transformation, energy demand is rising rapidly, underscoring the need for a stable, secure, and efficient energy supply. At the same time, the expansion of clean energy, greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, and the growth of high-tech industries are creating both opportunities and challenges for the energy sector.

According to the organizers, the conference aims to foster dialogue on solutions to strengthen energy security through 2030 while contributing to the improvement of policies and regulatory mechanisms that encourage private and social investment in energy infrastructure to meet the country's socio-economic development needs.

The conference is expected to attract leaders from ministries, government agencies, local authorities, along with experts, scientists, industry associations and business representatives.

The program will feature presentations and panel discussions on energy security, investment attraction for infrastructure development, clean and renewable energy, and ensuring adequate energy supplies for production and business activities.

A key session at the conference, "Riding the AI Data Center Investment Wave: A Breakthrough Opportunity or a Challenge for Energy Infrastructure?", will examine how the rapid expansion of AI data centers is reshaping electricity demand and what infrastructure upgrades are needed to support sustainable growth.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong