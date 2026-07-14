Ho Chi Minh City waives seaport infrastructure fees

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council has issued Resolution No. 12/2026/NQ-HDND, providing an exemption from fees for the use of seaport infrastructure facilities, service works, and public utilities within the city's seaport border-gate areas.

Aerial view of Cat Lai Port (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Council has issued Resolution No. 12/2026/NQ-HDND, providing an exemption from fees for the use of seaport infrastructure facilities, service works, and public utilities within the city's seaport border-gate areas.

Effective July 1, 2026, Ho Chi Minh City has waived fees for the use of seaport infrastructure facilities, service works, and public utilities within the city's seaport border-gate areas to support production and business activities. The policy will remain in effect until June 30, 2029.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, 94,053 enterprises are currently subject to seaport infrastructure fees. Total annual revenue from these fees is estimated at VND2.39 trillion (US$91 million), with each enterprise paying an average of VND25.4 million (US$967) per year.

With the three-year exemption of seaport infrastructure fees, total support for businesses is estimated at approximately VND7.17 trillion. The city expects the policy to directly reduce logistics costs for enterprises. Specifically, average logistics expenses are projected to decline by 0.5 percent–0.8 percent, creating conditions for lower transportation, warehousing, and freight forwarding service costs as seaport infrastructure fees are waived.

The policy applies to all organizations and individuals that are subject to fees for the use of seaport infrastructure facilities, service works, and public utilities within the city's seaport border-gate areas under Resolution No. 91/2025/NQ-HDND. They will be fully exempt from these fees throughout the validity of the resolution.

Eligible beneficiaries include businesses, organizations, and individuals engaged in import-export activities or the transportation of goods through the seaport system covered by the fee collection regulations.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals are entitled to a 100 percent exemption from fees for the use of seaport infrastructure facilities, service works, and public utilities within the seaport border-gate areas of Ho Chi Minh City. Entities conducting cargo activities through the city's ports are not required to pay seaport infrastructure fees during the period the resolution remains in effect, helping reduce operating costs for production and business activities.

For goods that passed through customs supervision before July 1, 2026: If the fee has not yet been paid, declarations and payments must still be made in accordance with Resolution No. 91/2025/NQ-HDND; If the fee was paid incorrectly, any underpayment will be collected or any overpayment will be refunded in accordance with Resolution No. 91/2025/NQ-HDND.

By Tieu Ha, Huu Vi—Translated by Kim Khanh