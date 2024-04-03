Vietnam books sixth spot at Paris 2024 Olympics

Vietnamese weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh clinched a coveted spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a dominant performance at the ongoing 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Thailand.

Vietnamese weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh (Photo: VNA)

Competing in Group B on April 2, Vinh registered a combined weight of 298kg – the highest in his group, which included eight other competitors. This impressive showing ultimately translated to a top-nine global ranking on the Olympic qualification leaderboard, with a final result of 294kg.

Vinh's qualification extended Vietnam's remarkable streak of securing weightlifting berths at the Olympics for six consecutive Games, from 2004 to 2024.

His triumph added to the growing roster of Vietnamese athletes who have secured their places at the prestigious Paris Games, joining Nguyen Thi That (cycling), Le Thi Mong Tuyen (shooting), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), and Vo Thi Kim Anh (boxing).

VNA