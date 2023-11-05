Vietnam attends 2023 China International Import Expo

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha is attending the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) that kicked off Shanghai, China on November 5.

Apart from a 256sq.m national pavilion of Vietnam as an honorary country at the expo, displaying products, as well as video clips, photos and documents featuring its achievements and potential in economy, trade and tourism, there are 34 booths by prestigious Vietnamese businesses, covering 400sq.m.

Vietnam's participation in CIIE contributes to promoting the country's image in economy, investment and tourism, and fulfilling its economic goals such as increasing exports to China via the official channel and in a sustainable fashion.

The expo attracts more than 150 countries and territories and international organisations worldwide, with a total area of 300,000sq.m2. Notably, up to 289 of the world's top 500 enterprises are participating in the event.

On the sidelines of the expo, Deputy PM Ha met with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on November 4, during which he suggested strengthening cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities.

Ha spoke highly of Shanghai’s outstanding socio-economic achievements over the past years, as well as its important role in China’s development and the world’s economy, saying trade promotion initiatives like CIIE have contributed to boosting global trade and accelerating digital transformation and green transition.

The Vietnamese Government always values and stands ready to facilitate friendly cooperation between localities of the two countries, especially those with traditional relations and great cooperation potential like Shanghai, he affirmed.

He suggested carrying forward existing cooperation mechanisms, especially those between Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City and some other localities in Vietnam such as Hanoi and Hai Phong.

The official stressed the need to maximise the potential and strengths of each side, further improve the effectiveness of economic - trade, investment and tourism cooperation, and facilitate Vietnamese goods' access to Shanghai's market.

He also proposed enhancing the sharing of experience in urban development and management, innovation, investment attraction, and monetary financing.

Both officials noted his hope for more cultural exchanges as well as exchanges between residents of the two countries, especially young generations.