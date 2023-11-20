Vietnam athlete wins gold at World Wushu Championships

Dang Tran Phuong Nhi on November 19 won the first gold medal for Vietnam in the women's nangun taolu (performance) event at the HYX 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) held in Texas, the US.

Specifically, Nhi grabbed the highest score at 9,760 points. She was followed by He Jianxin from China’s Hong Kong, and Malaysia’s Tan Cheong Ming, respectively.

Earlier, she also bagged a silver medal in the women's nandao taolu event with 9,743 points.

The HYX 16th World Wushu Championships is being held in the US from November 16-20 with 22 men's and women's competition categories.

In the previous edition in 2019, the Vietnamese team won one gold, four silver and four bronze medals. The country sent 13 athletes to this year’s championships.