Vietnam Ao Dai Week 2024 launched

The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) on February 29 launched the annual Vietnam Ao Dai Week 2024 and organized an art performance program to promote the value of traditional costume in life, culture, and society.

An "Ao dai" performance at the program held by Vietnam Women's Union on February 29. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Ao Dai Week was first held in 2019 by the VWU in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism under the theme “Ao dai – Vietnamese Cultural Heritage”. Since then, the event has been held in the first week of March every year, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).

Speaking at the event, the President of the VWU Ha Thi Nga said that the Vietnam Ao Dai Week aims to evoke love, pride, and responsibility for preserving and promoting the heritage value of the costume. It also aims to introduce the Vietnamese culture, Vietnamese people in general, and Vietnamese women in particular to international friends.

Since the first Vietnam Ao Dai Week, various activities to honor the Vietnamese costume have been organized including “ao dai” photo contests, large-scale performances, parades, giving “ao dai” to disadvantaged women, free online courses on making and designing ao dai, and a design campaign "Proud of Vietnamese Ao Dai".



Responding to the Vietnam Ao Dai Week, the VWU on February 29 evening organized a musical program together with "ao dai" performances.

Collections of “ao dai” by more than 50 domestic designers were introduced at the event. Moreover, spouses of foreign ambassadors attended the program wearing the traditional Vietnamese ao dai.

On the occasion of the 144th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8), diverse activities will be held in many localities nationwide.

