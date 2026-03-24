Vietnam and EU deepen investment ties for sustainable growth

At the EU-Vietnam Business and Investment Forum in Hanoi, officials and business leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and investment cooperation, with a strong focus on green finance, renewable energy, and sustainable development.

At the forum (Photo: SGGP/ Luu Thuy)

Today, in Hanoi, the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), organized the EU-Vietnam Business and Investment Forum with the theme “Global Gateway Strategy: Investment Cooperation Towards a Sustainable Future."

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc affirmed that the Vietnam-EU relationship has developed strongly over the past 30 years, with an increasingly comprehensive cooperation framework, particularly highlighting the role of the Vietnam–EU Free Trade Agreement in promoting bilateral trade and investment.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Luu Thuy)

The EU is currently one of Vietnam's leading economic partners, with stable trade growth and the positive contribution of the European business community.

Against the backdrop of numerous global challenges, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation, promoting fair trade, and sustainable development. Vietnam considers the EU a reliable and long-term partner and wishes to continue expanding cooperation in many areas.

Jozef Síkela, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Luu Thuy)

The Deputy Prime Minister proposed that the EU increase support for Vietnam in accessing green finance, technology transfer, and promoting high-quality investment in areas such as renewable energy, the green economy, the digital economy, semiconductor technology, and strategic infrastructure.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister urged EU member states to expedite the ratification of the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement, thereby completing the legal framework and building confidence for businesses on both sides.

Nicola Beer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP/ Luu Thuy)

Speaking at the event, Jozef Síkela, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, emphasized that the forum is not only a space for policy dialogue but also a platform for connecting substantial investment, aiming to translate cooperation commitments into concrete projects in key sectors of the economy.

The highlight of the forum was the EU's announcement of an investment package of over EUR560 million for Vietnam, focusing on energy transition, sustainable transport development, and infrastructure capacity building. According to Commissioner Jozef Síkela, this is a concrete step towards realizing the new cooperation framework, while also meeting the growing demand for clean energy and sustainable development in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Nicola Beer, Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), stated that the EIB will continue to support Vietnam by providing long-term financing, technical expertise, and high standards, contributing to promoting green transformation and improving the quality of growth.

At the forum, representatives of the Vietnamese and EU governments witnessed the announcement of cooperation agreements between Vietnamese and EU businesses in the fields of transport, logistics, digital healthcare, and industry, contributing to promoting economic connectivity and expanding value chains.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan