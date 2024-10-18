Vietnam among top 20 countries for global travelers

Vietnam has been voted as one the 20 best countries favoured by global travelers in 2024 by the renowned US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

The beauty of natural landscape in Vietnam (Photo: Tran Tuan Viet)

Over 575,000 readers of the New York-based magazine participated in the survey, sharing insights on various travel experiences, including cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, spas, and airlines.

Vietnam is rated as a culturally diverse destination. The Southeast Asian nation scored 89 out of 100 points, ranking 15th in the list.

According to Conde Nast Traveler, Vietnam’s charming rusticity means it is high on the list of gap-year adventurers each year.

An increasing number of international tourists are choosing to explore the "hidden gems" of the S-shaped country, to experience traditional cultural identities, and its diverse natural landscapes.

The country welcomed 12.7 million international tourists in the first nine months of 2024, representing a year-on-year surge of 43 percent. Last year, Vietnam served 12.6 million foreign travelers.

This figure increases each year, as travelers choose to explore the country’s secrets and experience the towns and cultures, which mass tourism has yet to encroach on.

The country has also won an array of prestigious awards at the 31st World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024, including the “Asia's Leading Destination” for the sixth time.

Condé Nast Traveler said Vietnam is no longer just a noteworthy destination, it is now a must-visit country.

Japan was ranked the best country in the world for the second consecutive year, followed by Portugal and Turkey. Italy and Spain rounded out the top five, with New Zealand, Iceland, and Greece completing the top 10.

Vietnamplus