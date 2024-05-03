Vietnam among Koreans’ most favourite destinations in 2024 summer

Vietnam is witnessing an increasing number of hotel bookings from Korean travelers for this year's peak summer tourist season, according to data from the Booking platform Yeogi Eottae of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Accordingly, the number of hotel bookings by RoK visitors in the Philippines and Vietnam for the June - August period increased by 3.1 times and 3 times, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

Statistics from the Yeogi Eottae website released on May 2 indicated that as of late April, the number of hotel bookings in the two Southeast Asian countries is leading in the region.

The Southeast Asian countries are emerging as popular tourist destinations of Koreans in 2024 summer.

Kim Yong-gyeong, head of Yeogi Eottae, said the increase in demand for travel to Southeast Asian countries is very noteworthy. Meanwhile, Hanoi topped the trend index ranking of Vietnam's favourite tourist destinations by the end of April released by Rankify Korea with 1,788 points.

It was followed by Da Lat and Ha Long Bay with 1,379 points and 796 points, respectively.

According to Rankify Korea’s ranking, favourite tourist destinations in Vietnam are currently receiving significant attention of Korean visitors.The trend index is calculated by adding the search volume of keywords and Google Trends data from the previous week.

VNA