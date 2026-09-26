Vietnam, Algeria urged to capitalize on bilateral cooperation opportunities

General Nguyen Trong Nghia has called on Vietnamese diplomatic representatives in Algeria to proactively expand ties and turn traditional solidarity into practical outcomes to boost bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia, who is Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Central Military Commission and Chairman of the General Political Department of the People’s Army of Vietnam, paid a visit to the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Defense Attache Office in Algeria on the afternoon of September 25 (local time) during his official visit to the Democratic and Popular Republic of Algeria.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia speaks while paying a visit to the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Defense Attache Office in Algeria. Photo: People's Army Newspaper

Reporting to General Nguyen Trong Nghia and the high-level political delegation of the Vietnam People's Army, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vu Duy Long stated that the embassy regularly coordinates external affairs, promotes bilateral relations, and supports the overseas community.

A key focus currently is materializing the Vietnam - Algeria Strategic Partnership framework and working with host agencies to drive the implementation of signed bilateral agreements.

Senior General Nguyen Trong Nghia and the high-level political delegation of the Vietnam People's Army pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria. Photo: People's Army Newspaper.

Acknowledging the embassy staff's efforts to preserve and develop traditional friendship between the two nations, General Nguyen Trong Nghia emphasized that the visit aims to strengthen solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries and their militaries. He affirmed that the shared aspiration for independence and freedom, along with long-standing affection across generations, forms a valuable asset in bilateral relations.

According to the General, these strong bonds should be continuously nurtured and translated into new cooperative achievements. Foreign service officers must proactively maintain ties and step up exchanges to enhance Algeria's understanding of Vietnam, driving bilateral growth to meet both nations' needs.

He requested the embassy to continue thoroughly grasping and implementing the Party's foreign policy and new directives set for the 14th National Party Congress through concrete tasks and practical outcomes. Foreign affairs must lead the way in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, safeguarding the Homeland early and from afar by bolstering friendship, building trust, and expanding cooperation.

Concurrently, external affairs must proactively unlock opportunities and cooperation spaces, mobilizing resources for national development while enhancing Vietnam's prestige and stature in line with its cultural and historical traditions. The embassy should actively integrate and participate in bilateral and multilateral activities to show responsibility toward the international community.

Given Algeria's geographic location, resources, and advantages, the embassy needs to continue research and provide strategic advice to capitalize on cooperation opportunities. Foreign service officers must maintain political fortitude, absolute loyalty, principle-based firmness, and behavioral flexibility while sharpening professionalism. External activities must closely align with defense, security, economics, and culture to build national strength and leverage synergy.

Regarding overseas Vietnamese affairs, General Nguyen Trong Nghia requested continued care for the community, ranging from long-settled families to newly arrived workers and students.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia gifts local children on the occasion of Mid-Autumn Festival. Photo: People's Army Newspaper.

On this occasion, General Nguyen Trong Nghia presented Mid-Autumn Festival gifts to local children.

By Thanh Ha - Translated by Anh Quan