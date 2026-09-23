Diplomatic maritime project launched in Hanoi

A regional maritime diplomacy project was launched in Hanoi on September 23 to strengthen cooperation, research and capacity-building on maritime governance, security and connectivity in Southeast Asia.

The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Vietnam (KAS, Germany) and the US Embassy in Hanoi, launched a research project titled "Preserving Global Commons: Advancing Maritime Diplomacy in Southeast Asia" on September 23 in Hanoi.

Participants at the event. Photo: Phuong Anh

Jointly implemented by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and KAS Vietnam with support from the US Department of State through the US Embassy in Hanoi, the project focuses on three thematic groups: marine environmental protection, maritime domain awareness, and maritime connectivity. It aims to build capacity for Vietnamese and regional scholars and experts in maritime connectivity, governance, and analysis, while promoting joint research and recommending solutions to enhance practical maritime cooperation among Southeast Asian nations.

Speaking at the launch event, Director Nguyen Hung Son of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam affirmed that the project's content aligns with the orientation of Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW on building and developing Vietnam into a strong maritime nation. By bridging research, policy, and practice among countries, the project can contribute to peace, sustainable development, and enhanced regional resilience.

A representative of KAS Vietnam noted that maritime diplomacy aims to build mechanisms and exchange channels to manage differences peacefully and responsibly. The project is expected to help train the next generation of maritime experts, connect national perspectives, strengthen regional dialogue, and translate dialogue outcomes into practical cooperation recommendations.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks remarked that maintaining stability and ensuring maritime security are key requirements as countries in the region face numerous challenges, including transnational crime and illegal fishing. ASEAN will play a central role in this context.

The Ambassador also stated that at the Foreign Ministers' Meeting in July 2026, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the US commitment to ASEAN and its desire to strengthen partnerships with ASEAN and its member states.

As part of the initial series of events, the organizers held a closed-door seminar titled "Maritime Connectivity in Southeast Asia" and a capacity-building training course for 50 participants working in maritime-related fields.

By Phuong Anh - Translated by Anh Quan