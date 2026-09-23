Landslide risks mount on key roads to Da Lat after heavy rain

Successive bouts of heavy rain have triggered multiple landslides and raised the risk of further slope failures on Prenn Pass, a key gateway on National Highway 20 linking Ho Chi Minh City with Da Lat, authorities in Lam Dong Province said.

The provincial Department of Construction is surveying sections of Prenn Pass in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward where landslides are occurring or could occur, while developing measures to keep traffic moving safely.

Road maintenance crews clear mud and soil that spilled from an upper slope onto Prenn Pass on September 23.

Heavy rain continued in the area on September 23, according to SGGP reporters. At a landslide site between Km224+900 and Km225+250, road maintenance crews kept machinery and equipment on standby to clear mud and soil that had spilled onto the roadway.

A warning sign has been installed at a landslide-prone area.

The affected slope is about 20-25 meters high and 120 meters long. Its geology consists of soil interspersed with rock, and the slope has become unstable overall, posing a significant risk to motorists and other road users.

A recently collapsed lower slope has been temporarily covered with tarpaulin by authorities.

The provincial Department of Construction has proposed cutting back the upper slope along the affected section and reinforcing it with a double-twisted steel mesh system to improve slope stability and safeguard traffic.

A landslide has exposed tree roots.

On-site inspections found at least seven locations along Prenn Pass where landslides have occurred, or the risk of further failures remains. Xuan Huong-Da Lat authorities have installed warning signs at several locations.

Warning issued for landslide-hit National Highway 28 Mr. Vu Duc Nhuan, Chairman of Son Dien Commune, said on September 23 that a serious landslide had occurred on National Highway 28 in the area, prompting local authorities to warn residents against traveling through the affected section. A landslide site at Km50-51 on National Highway 28 in Son Dien Commune, Lam Dong Province Hundreds of cubic meters of soil and rock had cascaded from the upper slope onto the road, completely blocking traffic. The affected section is currently undergoing repairs and upgrades after being severely damaged during flooding in 2025. Heavy machinery is being deployed to clear large quantities of soil and rock from the roadway. In January 2026, Lam Dong authorities approved an emergency project costing VND70 billion to repair landslide damage along the Km43+500-Km60+000 section of National Highway 28. The area was among those hit by prolonged rains and flooding in late 2025, which caused dozens of landslides across the province. Son Dien Commune has advised residents not to travel through the landslide-hit area. National Highway 28 stretches for more than 300 kilometers, linking eastern Lam Dong, where it connects with National Highway 1A, with the province's western areas. Cleanup efforts have been hampered by persistent heavy rain in the area. The route crosses numerous steep and mountainous sections, including Gia Bac Pass in Son Dien Commune, where the terrain is particularly challenging, with narrow stretches and sharp bends.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan