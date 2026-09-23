Heavy rain floods Phu Quoc, Dong Nai, Lam Dong’s National Highway 55

Heavy rain has caused severe flooding across parts of the Southern region, inundating roads and disrupting traffic in Phu Quoc Special Zone, Dong Nai City, and a section of National Highway 55 in Lam Dong Province.

A road in central Duong Dong, Phu Quoc Special Zone, is severely flooded on the evening of September 22.

Heavy rain lasting several hours on the evening of September 22 inundated numerous roads and low-lying areas in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province.

The Phu Quoc Special Zone authorities mobilized police, militia and self-defense forces, urban order officers and youth volunteers to set up checkpoints at severely flooded locations and warn residents of potential dangers. Trucks were also used to transport residents across heavily flooded sections, while workers cleared debris from drainage inlets and manholes to help the floodwaters recede more quickly.

Phu Quoc Special Zone authorities clear drainage inlets to help floodwaters recede more quickly.

Authorities cordon off a deeply flooded area to prevent people from entering.

According to the An Giang Provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station, the province experienced heavy to torrential rain on September 21–22. Rainfall totals of 100–150mm were recorded in An Phu, Tan Chau, Chau Doc, Cho Moi, An Bien, An Minh, Rach Gia, Phu Quoc Special Zone, and Kien Hai Special Zone.

The rain was accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, and strong wind gusts, posing risks to residents and public transport infrastructure and disrupting agricultural production. Heavy rainfall also raised the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and along canals and rivers in the province. Residents were advised to take proactive precautions to minimize potential damage.

National Highway 55 submerged under more than 1m of water

A section of National Highway 55 in Bao Lam 3 Commune is deeply flooded on the evening of September 22.

Authorities in Bao Lam 3 Commune, Lam Dong Province, remained stationed at both ends of a deeply flooded section of National Highway 55 on the evening of September 22, preventing vehicles from entering the dangerous area.

According to initial reports, water from upstream flowed through a spillway onto National Highway 55 in Hamlet 9, Bao Lam 3 Commune, late in the afternoon.

By the evening of September 22, water levels had continued to rise, and currents had become stronger, with some sections submerged under more than 1 meter of water, making them impassable to vehicles. Authorities cordoned off the area with warning lines and directed motorcyclists to take an alternative inter-hamlet road.

By late afternoon, strong currents has cut off traffic on National Highway 55.

Sai Gon Giai Phon Newspaper had previously reported that the section of National Highway 55 was frequently inundated whenever heavy rain occurred. On September 22, a large volume of water from upstream caused severe flooding, cutting off traffic along the route for several hours.

Heavy rain floods multiple roads in Dong Nai

Heavy rain late in the afternoon left Dong Khoi Street in Tam Hiep Ward, Dong Nai City, severely flooded.

Heavy rain lashed several areas of Dong Nai City on the afternoon of September 22, inundating numerous roads and making travel difficult.

At around 4 p.m., heavy rain hit Bien Hoa and surrounding areas. On Dong Khoi Street in Tam Hiep Ward, water levels rose rapidly, with some sections deeply flooded, forcing vehicles to slow down.

Flooding was also reported around Cho Dieu, along Bui Van Hoa Street and at Trang Dai Market. In Trang Bom, several roads were inundated, disrupting traffic.

Residents in the Ho Nai area said water rushed down from nearby alleys faster than the drainage system could handle, spilling into homes.

Floodwater enters homes in the Cho Dieu area.

According to the Dong Nai Hydro-Meteorological Station, rain is expected to continue through September 24. During this period, the province will see moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with torrential rain possible in some areas, mainly in the afternoon and at night.

Rainfall totals are forecast at 80–130mm, with some areas receiving more than 130mm. Meteorological authorities warned of flooding in low-lying areas, urban areas, and locations along rivers and canals, while urging residents to remain alert for whirlwinds, lightning, and strong wind gusts during thunderstorms.

Notably, from 10 a.m. on September 23, Tri An Hydropower Company will release water through the dam spillway to regulate the reservoir. The discharge rate may be adjusted depending on weather conditions, inflows into the reservoir, and water levels downstream of the Dong Nai River.

Residents in downstream areas have been advised to closely monitor official information, take precautions against flooding, and ensure their safety.

Heavy rain causes several motorbikes to fall over in Dong Nai on the afternoon of September 22. (Clip provided by residents)

Heavy rain causes floodwater to enter homes in Dong Nai. (Clip provided by residents)

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh