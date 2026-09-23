National

Landslide emergency declared on Prenn Pass

SGGP

Lam dong Province has declared an emergency over natural disasters on Prenn Pass after prolonged heavy rain triggered repeated landslides, threatening traffic safety. 

At the foot of the hillside, large concrete barriers have been positioned to block thick mud from spilling onto the road surface. This temporary measure avoids interrupting traffic across the pass while mitigating safety risks for passing vehicles.

Under the emergency declaration, relevant authorities will maintain a 24/7 duty roster at the site, continuously monitoring, observing, and assessing the disaster's progression, as well as structural shifts, cracking, and landslides.

The Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee also instructed the Department of Construction to urgently survey and assess the extent, scope, and causes of the landslide at Km225+250 and to immediately propose mitigation and repair solutions to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

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The landslide-hit section of Prenn Pass (Photo: SGGP)

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, heavy and persistent rains over recent days have triggered consecutive landslides of soil and rock along the Prenn Pass area, hindering traffic.

Although functional units and local authorities urgently implemented cleanup and response measures, the area remains at ongoing risk of further landslides. This risk stems from previous hill-clearing operations through pine forests to expand the pass road, which left many sections without protective retaining slopes.

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Heavy rain continued to lash Prenn Pass on the afternoon of September 22, sending muddy water flowing down from the hillside. (Photo: SGGP)
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Authorities use concrete barriers to prevent mud from flowing onto Prenn Pass on the afternoon of September 22.
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Warning signs have been placed in advance to guide vehicles safely through the landslide-prone area. (Photo: SGGP)
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Landslide emergency Prenn Pass Lam Dong natural disasters prolonged heavy rain

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