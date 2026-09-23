Landslide emergency declared on Prenn Pass

At the foot of the hillside, large concrete barriers have been positioned to block thick mud from spilling onto the road surface. This temporary measure avoids interrupting traffic across the pass while mitigating safety risks for passing vehicles.
Under the emergency declaration, relevant authorities will maintain a 24/7 duty roster at the site, continuously monitoring, observing, and assessing the disaster's progression, as well as structural shifts, cracking, and landslides.
The Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee also instructed the Department of Construction to urgently survey and assess the extent, scope, and causes of the landslide at Km225+250 and to immediately propose mitigation and repair solutions to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.
As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, heavy and persistent rains over recent days have triggered consecutive landslides of soil and rock along the Prenn Pass area, hindering traffic.
Although functional units and local authorities urgently implemented cleanup and response measures, the area remains at ongoing risk of further landslides. This risk stems from previous hill-clearing operations through pine forests to expand the pass road, which left many sections without protective retaining slopes.