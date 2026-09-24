Media professionals trained for APEC 2027 communications

The training conference aims to enhance media professionals’ skills in communicating about APEC 2027 and strengthen their digital transformation capabilities to meet communications requirements in the new period.

Representatives of various agencies, experts, lecturers and speakers at the training program. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 24, in Bac Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, held a training conference on “Communication Skills for Vietnam’s APEC Year 2027” and “Digital Transformation in Journalism: Enhancing Modern Communications Capacity toward Vietnam’s APEC Year 2027.”

The conference brought together representatives from ministries and agencies, Khanh Hoa provincial leaders, as well as reporters and editors from central and local news agencies.

Deputy Director of the Department of Journalism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Dang Khac Loi, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Department of Journalism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Dang Khac Loi, said Vietnam would host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum for the third time in 2027.

He described the event as an important multilateral diplomatic occasion that would provide an opportunity to promote Vietnam as a dynamic and peaceful country with a rich cultural identity and a commitment to sustainable development, as well as a reliable destination for investment, trade and tourism.

Therefore, information and communications work should be carried out proactively, systematically and well in advance, he said, helping build public awareness and ensure thorough preparations for APEC Year 2027, including the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027.

Delegates attend the training conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Long Bien, Standing Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, said Khanh Hoa had been selected to host the Deputy Finance Ministers and Deputy Central Bank Governors Meeting in February 2027.

The province will focus on preparations for security and public order, logistics and infrastructure to help ensure the successful organization of the event, he said.

The training conference comprised two sessions, providing knowledge about APEC and enhancing information and communications skills for media agencies and management bodies. The sessions focused on digital transformation in journalism and shared practical models and experience from 2023 to 2025.

Participants were also introduced to the Journalism Digital Transformation Maturity Index under Decision No. 3560/QD-BVHTTDL. The training is expected to help news agencies strengthen their technological capabilities, ensure information security, and proactively mobilize resources for communications work related to APEC 2027.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh