Party, State leaders visit children undergoing treatment for Mid-Autumn Festival

Party and State leaders visited and presented Mid-Autumn Festival gifts to children receiving treatment at three hospitals in Hanoi, offering encouragement and expressing care for young patients and medical staff.

Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education Trinh Van Quyet presents a gift from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to Hanoi Children’s Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 24, Party and State leaders visited, presented gifts to, and encouraged children undergoing treatment at Hanoi Children’s Hospital, Military Hospital 103 under the Vietnam Military Medical University, and the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion on the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival.

Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education Trinh Van Quyet visits and encourages children receiving treatment at Hanoi Children’s Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

At Hanoi Children’s Hospital and Military Hospital 103, Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education, Trinh Van Quyet, on behalf of Party and State leaders, presented gifts from General Secretary and State President To Lam to the two hospitals to organize Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations for the children. He wished the young patients a joyful festival and a speedy recovery.

Mr. Trinh Van Quyet presents Mid-Autumn Festival gifts to pediatric patients. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Trinh Van Quyet emphasized that the Party and State always pay special attention to protecting and caring for children and creating conditions for their comprehensive development. Every year, during the Mid-Autumn Festival, authorities at all levels, sectors, agencies, organizations, and residential communities organize various recreational and care activities for children, reflecting a cultural tradition and concern for the country’s future generations.

This year, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam sent a letter to children on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, wishing them to be well-behaved, study hard, and grow into the future owners of the country.

Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education Trinh Van Quyet talks with and presents gifts to pediatric patients at Military Hospital 103.

Encouraging medical staff and doctors at the two hospitals, the Head of the Central Commission for Information and Education called on them to continue their efforts to improve the quality of pediatric care and treatment, build on achievements made, and focus on training and enhancing their medical examination and treatment capabilities.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc presents Mid-Autumn Festival gifts to pediatric patients. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on the same day, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, a Politburo member, visited and presented gifts to children receiving treatment at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion.

After presenting Mid-Autumn Festival gifts from General Secretary and State President To Lam to the children undergoing treatment at the institute, Mr. Pham Gia Tuc spoke with and encouraged the young patients and personally presented gifts to several children receiving inpatient care.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc talks with pediatric patients receiving treatment at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion. (Photo: SGGP)

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion is a leading specialized institution in hematology and blood transfusion, providing examination and treatment for blood disorders to patients from across the country. The institute currently has around 350 pediatric patients receiving treatment on a regular basis.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc talks with and encourages a pediatric patient. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Dung, Thu Hang—Translated by Kim Khanh