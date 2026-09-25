Cracks raise landslide risk on Mimosa Pass in Lam Dong

Prolonged heavy rains have caused a large crack to form along National Highway 20 at Mimosa Pass in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, raising serious safety concerns for road users.

The crack, stretching about 40 meters between Km4+100 and Km4+140 and spanning almost an entire lane, shows signs of widening.

The crack runs along the road surface on Mimosa Pass.

Leaders of the Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward People's Committee and relevant agencies inspected the site and installed warning signs and barriers to alert road users on the afternoon of September 25.

The crack shows signs of widening and spreading.

The same day, Project Management Unit 85 under the Ministry of Construction issued a warning about the risk of landslides along Mimosa Pass. It said the cracks between Km4+100 and Km4+140 could trigger landslides or a sudden failure of the roadbed toward the downslope, posing a serious threat to travelers.

Traffic is temporarily restricted to one lane to ensure safety.

The project management unit urged the Lam Dong Department of Construction to widely publicize the warning so vehicle owners and transport operators can take precautions, including reducing speed or choosing safer alternative routes.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed or choose a suitable and safe route through Mimosa Pass.

Mimosa Pass is a key gateway to and from Da Lat and carries thousands of vehicles each day, including heavy trucks and tourist vehicles.

Heavy rain continued on Mimosa Pass on the afternoon of September 25.

The latest warning comes less than a year after a major landslide struck National Highway 20 more than 200 meters from the current crack site in November 2025. The incident severely damaged the route and left the highway impassable for several days.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan