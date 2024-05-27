Vietnam Airlines to reopen Hanoi-Chengdu air route on June 25

Starting June 25, the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, will resume its direct air route linking Hanoi to Chengdu, China.

Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)

Four flights per week will depart Vietnam’s capital city on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, one of the largest and most modern airports in China.

This route is an important part of Vietnam Airlines' strategy to grow its international flight network, making it easier for tourists to travel between Vietnam and China.

On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines is offering a promotional program with attractive round-trip prices from only VND5.635 million (US$221.2), applicable for departures from Hanoi to Chengdu.

The programme applies to tickets purchased from now until July 31, 2024, for journeys departing from June 25 to July 31. Tickets are on sale on the website, mobile application, ticket offices and official agents of the carrier.

At present, Vietnam Airlines is operating five routes between Vietnam and China, with a total of 33 round-trip flights per week.

Vietnamplus