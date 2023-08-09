Vietnam Airlines to adjust flight schedules over typhoon Khanun impact

Flights to and from Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines may have their schedules changed based on the extent of the impact of typhoon Khanun to ensure safety.

On August 10, later departure times are expected for two flights (VN422 and VN426) from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to the RoK’s Busan city as well as two others (VN423 and VN427) from Busan to the Vietnamese cities.

Meanwhile, four flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and the RoK’s Incheon city – VN404, VN414, VN405, and VN415 – will take off earlier.

Flights from Vietnam to the RoK on the night of August 9 and from the RoK to Vietnam on the morning of August 10 will have their departure schedules unchanged. The original departure schedules are also kept for flight VN356 from Hanoi to Fukuoka on August 9 and flight VN357 from Fukuoka to Hanoi.

Other airlines have also adjusted their flight schedules to avoid typhoon, congestion or delays are likely to occur at airports, leading to unexpected changes in takeoff and landing times. The changes are made for weather-related safety reasons, and Vietnam Airlines will implement passenger support procedures as per current regulations.