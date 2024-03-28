Travel

Vietnam Airlines to add over 560,000 seats for upcoming holidays

To serve the increasing travel demand during the holidays of Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will increase the frequency of its flights.

maybayvna1214.jpg
Vietnam Airlines to add over 560,000 seats for upcoming holidays (Photo: VNA)

The national flag carrier will add nearly 560,000 seats or more than 2,800 flights to all of its domestic and international routes during the holidays.

The group will focus on increasing the load on eight key tourist routes.

Meanwhile, on its international routes, the group will increase more flights to Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

It is currently operating over 120 routes, connecting more than 22 provinces and cities across Vietnam and more than 30 destinations in Asia, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam Airlines flight VASCO

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn