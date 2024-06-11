Vietnam Airlines operates new passenger service system

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has successfully deployed an Altéa Passenger Services System (PSS) of the Amadeus IT Group.

At the partnership launch ceremony (Photo: baodautu.vn)

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has successfully deployed an Altéa Passenger Services System (PSS) of the Amadeus IT Group along with a series of advanced technological solutions, marking a significant step forward in its digital transformation strategy.

Amadeus's PSS provides Vietnam Airlines with comprehensive solutions for managing seat supply, booking, ticketing, departure control, and digital technology to enhance customers' experiences. It equips the airlines with advanced technologies in the aviation and tourism sectors, thus improving operational efficiency.

Notably, the system also provides modern and efficient booking services, facilitating frontline staff to assist passengers in purchasing, changing, and using services from the airline.

Besides, Vietnam Airlines is transitioning to the Xchange Payment Platform (XPP) from Outpayce, the payment service provider of Amadeus. This platform enables the airline to easily accept various types of payment cards and other payment methods from passengers. With XPP, the airline can accept global payments by connecting with numerous service partners worldwide.

Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines Dang Anh Tuan said the collaboration allows the airline to utilise advanced solutions to provide personalised and convenient experiences for passengers across all channels, and touchpoints. These moves will bring excellent service quality to passengers and increasing operational efficiency, customer service, and competitiveness.

The new passenger service system is also a significant step for Vietnam Airlines in its journey to become a digital carrier, he added.

Javier Laforgue Executive Vice President, Travel Unit & Managing Director of Amadeus in Asia Pacific, said he believes that the technology will help airlines and travel businesses develop their business operations most efficiently.

The Spain-based Amadeus IT Group is a multinational technology conglomerate providing solutions and services for the travel and tourism industry. It specialises in developing systems and platforms that facilitate connections within the global tourism ecosystem, including airlines, hotels, travel agencies, and government organisations.

Vietnamplus