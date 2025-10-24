Vietnam accelerates AI development through policies and strategic investments

Backed by progressive policies and major corporate initiatives, Vietnam is positioning itself as a regional leader in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and application.

Vietnam is making remarkable strides in developing and applying AI through key government policies, such as Decree No. 13/2023/ND-CP on personal data protection and Decision No. 1290/QD-BKHCN issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology, which outlines principles for responsible AI research and development.

These initiatives are paving the way for the country to build a competitive advantage in the region, creating an open environment for technology enterprises to innovate and grow.

According to FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh, the country’s strength lies in its young and dynamic workforce with strong STEM capabilities. This potential has attracted major global corporations such as Qualcomm and Samsung to invest hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars in research and development centers in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Meanwhile, technology infrastructure continues to expand rapidly, with more than 70,000 5G base stations nationwide making it a regional front runner in 5G adoption. Modern data centers built to international standards are also proliferating. The National Innovation Center (NIC) in Hanoi and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center (C4IR) in Ho Chi Minh City are playing pivotal roles in connecting scientists, businesses, and investors to promote AI research and technology transfer.

On the corporate front, leading tech conglomerates such as FPT, Viettel, Vingroup, and VNPT are heavily investing in AI, focusing on “Make in Vietnam” solutions across multiple sectors such as virtual assistants, healthcare, digital government, automation, and AI-based education products. Additionally, MoMo is deeply integrating AI into its financial services through technologies like eKYC and facial recognition, enhancing personalized user experiences while enabling secure and convenient financial connections for schools and educational institutions.

According to a report by TopDev, the demand for AI talent in Vietnam is growing at a rate of 30 percent annually. Research from AWS indicates that the adoption rate of AI among Vietnamese enterprises has increased by 39 percent compared to the same period last year.

By 2024, approximately 47,000 businesses are expected to implement AI solutions. In total, nearly 170,000 enterprises have adopted AI. The involvement of Vietnamese technology companies in developing AI products brings significant value, demonstrating technological capabilities and competitiveness in the international market.

However, compared to other sectors, investment in AI for education remains modest and should be further enhanced. For AI to truly make a breakthrough in education, a stronger commitment from both the business sector and the government is necessary. One of the current challenges is that 74 percent of companies use AI for basic purposes such as improving operational efficiency, with little focus on product innovation, while 17 percent of companies have reached an intermediate stage and 9 percent have undergone a comprehensive transformation.

In the education sector specifically, it is essential to move beyond superficial applications to develop in-depth AI solutions that address core issues such as teaching quality, equitable access to education, and skill development relevant to the digital age. To achieve this, a clear strategy for investing in AI for education is needed, transforming this field into a highlight of the technological revolution, and contributing to the training of a younger generation prepared for the future.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Anh Quan