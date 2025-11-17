HCMC leader visits families of distinguished educators

On the occasion of Vietnam Teachers’ Day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong paid visits to the families of two highly respected educators including the late Professor Tran Van Giau and Associate Professor Duong Ai Phuong.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (second, R) presents a bouquet of flowers to congratulate Associate Professor Duong Ai Phuong (third, R) (Photo: SGGP)

The visits, made ahead of the 43rd anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 – November 20, 2025), were acts of remembrance and gratitude but also meaningful gestures that highlighted the city’s deep respect for those who devoted their lives to education and national development.

At the memorial house of Professor Tran Van Giau, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong solemnly offered incense in tribute to the revolutionary, teacher, and scholar who played a pivotal role in Vietnam’s history. Professor Tran Van Giau, former Secretary of the Southern Regional Party Committee and former Chairman of the Southern Resistance Committee, was also honored as People’s Teacher and Hero of Labor. His contributions to education, research, and the revolutionary movement left an enduring legacy.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) presents gifts to the family member of the late Professor Tran Van Giau. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong encouraged the family to continue preserving the professor’s memorabilia and the memorial house, so that it may serve as a “red address” for educating younger generations about patriotism, scholarship, and dedication.

The family of Professor Tran Van Giau expressed heartfelt gratitude, noting that the city’s leaders have consistently remembered and cared for the professor’s legacy. They shared that such visits are a source of great encouragement, reinforcing their commitment to safeguarding his memory and ensuring that his contributions remain alive in the hearts of future generations.

Later in the day, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong visited Associate Professor Duong Ai Phuong, a distinguished educator. At his home, he warmly conversed with him and his family, acknowledging the teacher's initiatives and contributions during his tenure as Party Secretary and Principal of the University of Science under Vietnam National University HCMC. Associate Professor Duong Ai Phuong was praised for his innovative models and active role in advancing education and scientific research, which had a significant impact on both Ho Chi Minh City and the nation.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed deep appreciation for his lifelong dedication to teaching and research, wishing his good health and encouraging his to continue sharing his experience to support the city’s ongoing development. He emphasized that the contributions of educators are invaluable assets, shaping not only the academic community but also the broader social and cultural progress of Ho Chi Minh City.

Associate Professor Duong Ai Phuong responded with gratitude, affirming that although he retired more than 15 years ago, his passion for education remains strong. He pledged to continue offering practical advice and experience to the sector, contributing to the city’s vision of becoming a modern, humane, and vibrant metropolis. He highlighted that education is not only about knowledge but also about nurturing values, and he remains committed to supporting initiatives that improve the quality of life and foster a culture of learning.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan