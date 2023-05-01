Vietjet increases frequency of flights on routes to Australia

Vietjet will increase the frequency of flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne and Sydney (Australia) to respond to the big demand for visiting relatives, traveling and studying abroad of people and tourists.

Accordingly, the frequency of direct flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Melbourne will increase to four return flights per week from September 17.

The flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Melbourne on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday will take off at 10:55 am and land at 10:35 pm (local time). Meanwhile, the flights from Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday will take off at 12:30 am and land at 6:30 am (local time).

The direct flights connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney will also increase to four return flights per week from September 18.

The flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday will take off at 07:30 pm and land at 07:20 am (local time).

The flights from Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday will take off at 11:15 am and land at 04:30 pm (local time).

Additionally, passengers are having many opportunities to hunt zero-VND tickets on routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane) on every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, from now until October 25.

The first direct flight connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Brisbane will also be launched by Vietjet this June.

Booking a flight with Vietjet, passengers will enjoy a journey with modern aircraft, dedicated and professional cabin crews, along with a rich menu with fresh and hot organic meals featuring global culinary culture, as well as many products, services and utilities.

Especially, when registering for the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme, passengers can use reward SkyPoints to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 favourite brands of dining, resort and shopping in Vietnam, via SkyJoy mobile app or website https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com./.